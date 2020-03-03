Global  

Letecia Stauch Appears In Court In South Carolina

Letecia Stauch Appears In Court In South CarolinaLetecia Stauch is facing murder charges in the death of Gannon Stauch.
Recent related news from verified sources

Stepmother arrested in disappearance of missing Colorado boy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The stepmother of a Colorado boy missing for over a month was...
Seattle Times - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

'My little boy is not coming home': Stepmother arrested, accused of murdering 11-year-old Gannon Stauch [Video]'My little boy is not coming home': Stepmother arrested, accused of murdering 11-year-old Gannon Stauch

Exactly five weeks after an 11-year-old boy was reported missing from Colorado Springs, his stepmother was arrested in South Carolina on a murder charge in connection to the case.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:33Published

Letecia Stauch Arrested On Murder Charges In Gannon Stauch Disappearance Case [Video]Letecia Stauch Arrested On Murder Charges In Gannon Stauch Disappearance Case

Gannon Stauch's stepmother Letecia "Tecia" Stauch has been arrested for murder. It's been nearly five weeks since Gannon was reported missing.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 03:36Published

