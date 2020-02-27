Global  

Amid the Coronavirus Crisis, This Is How to Wash Your Hands Correctly

Amid the Coronavirus Crisis, This Is How to Wash Your Hands Correctly

Amid the Coronavirus Crisis, This Is How to Wash Your Hands Correctly

It cannot be stressed enough how important it is to wash your hands correctly, especially since the coronavirus has spread to almost 70 countries.

Scientists believe that avoiding the infection can be as simple as sticking to good hygiene.

Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
Recent related videos from verified sources

PM continues to shake hands amid coronavirus crisis [Video]PM continues to shake hands amid coronavirus crisis

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it is "highly likely" the UK will see a growing number of coronavirus cases however has "absolutely no doubt" the country is equipped to handle the crisis. He adds..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:01Published

Coronavirus crisis will get worse before it gets better [Video]Coronavirus crisis will get worse before it gets better

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the outbreak of coronavirus will "get worse before it gets better" within the UK, as the number of confirmed cases rose to 40 on Monday. He added the single, most..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:55Published

