NASA Is Accepting Applications for Astronauts
NASA Is
Accepting Applications
for Astronauts Applicants have until
March 31, 11:59 p.m.
E.S.T.
To
submit their completed applications.
The application portal
is open at usajobs.gov.
Eligible applicants need to be a
U.S. citizen with a master's degree or
two years towards a doctorate in a STEM field.
A medical doctorate or a
combination of a STEM bachelor's degree
with a test pilot program completed
by June 2021 are also acceptable.
Further requirements include
1,000 hours of pilot in command experience,
or two years of work experience
deemed "progressively responsible." NASA is planning upcoming
missions to the moon,
as well as the planet Mars.
Astronaut salary listed
on the application portal ranges
between $104,898 to $161,141 per year.