Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:58s
NASA Is Accepting Applications for Astronauts Applicants have until March 31, 11:59 p.m.

To submit their completed applications.

The application portal is open at usajobs.gov.

Eligible applicants need to be a U.S. citizen with a master's degree or two years towards a doctorate in a STEM field.

A medical doctorate or a combination of a STEM bachelor's degree with a test pilot program completed by June 2021 are also acceptable.

Further requirements include 1,000 hours of pilot in command experience, or two years of work experience deemed "progressively responsible." NASA is planning upcoming missions to the moon, as well as the planet Mars.

Astronaut salary listed on the application portal ranges between $104,898 to $161,141 per year.
NASA Now Accepting Applications For Artemis Generation Astronauts

Think you have what it takes to become an astronaut? NASA is looking for new explorers to join the...
cbs4.com - Published


