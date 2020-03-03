Gecko lizard EATS his own skin after shedding

Witness this leopard gecko lizard use his mouth to pull off old skin... and then EAT it.

The filmer told Newsflare: "They eat the skin to recover lost nutrients and avoid leaving traces for predators.

"Usually they are very secretive about the process and shed while hiding, but this gecko is a showoff and was proud of taking his 'sock' off!"