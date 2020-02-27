Global  

Coronavirus Crisis: Student Whose Classmates Shook Mike Pence's Hand Quarantined

A student whose classmates shook Vice President Mike Pence’s hand has been placed under a coronavirus-related quarantine.
Coronavirus: Student in quarantine after classmates shook hands with Mike Pence

A Florida student whose classmates met with and touched vice president Mike Pence is now in...
Independent - Published


