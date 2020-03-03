Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 6 killed as tornadoes rip through Tennessee

6 killed as tornadoes rip through Tennessee

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
6 killed as tornadoes rip through Tennessee

6 killed as tornadoes rip through Tennessee

Authorities say six people are dead after at least two tornadoes tore through Tennessee overnight.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

6 killed as tornadoes rip through Tennessee

New this morning.

Authorities say 6 people are dead after at least 2 tornadoes ripped through tennessee.

3 in putnam county, 2 in east nashville and one in benton county ... search and rescue efforts are underway... you are looking at damage caused by one of those tornadoes in downtown nashville.

According to mount juliet police -- there are several injuries and several buildings flattened.

Officials say they have responded to at least 40 building collapses around the city, with many others heavily damaged..

""we have some roof damage, the hot tub is gone, the fence line is gone, there's a couple of trees down in the backyard."

Officials will survey the damage of both tornadoes and confirm the intensity later in



Recent related news from verified sources

At Least 19 People Dead After Tornadoes Tear Through Tennessee

Watch VideoOfficials in Tennessee say at least 19 people are dead after two tornadoes tore through...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsBelfast Telegraphcbs4.com


Tornadoes hit Tennessee, killing at least 19 people

Tornadoes hit Tennessee, killing at least 19 peopleTornadoes have ripped across Tennessee, shredding at least 40 buildings and killing at least 19...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsCBC.caReuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

LindaSN0228WI

LINDA S Napgezek RT @nytimes: At least 19 people were killed in Tennessee early Tuesday after powerful tornadoes ripped through the state, officials said.… 2 minutes ago

3fatcats

3fatcats ازادی At least 21 killed as tornadoes rip through Nashville, Middle Tennessee, collapsing at least 48 buildings https://t.co/pGxdGvuhut 3 minutes ago

denny77910621

denny At least 21 killed as tornadoes rip through Tennessee - USA TODAY https://t.co/Kdhq8Q1UvU 3 minutes ago

Sherryl801

sherry RT @ABC: President Trump says he will visit Tennessee on Friday amid news that 19 people have been killed after devastating tornadoes rippe… 4 minutes ago

LucasMothibedi

MANLU RT @SAfmnews: At least 19 people have been killed by powerful tornadoes that ripped through Nashville in the US State of Tennessee. Buildin… 4 minutes ago

AlbertoAguayo19

Alberto Aguayo RT @CBSNews: WATCH: At least 19 people were killed after severe storms and tornadoes ripped through Tennessee overnight https://t.co/KzjPO8… 4 minutes ago

IndasCorner

Inda - like Linda but taking no Ls RT @jentrification: At least 19 killed as tornadoes rip through Nashville, Middle Tennessee, collapsing buildings https://t.co/0YmKk1JCCS v… 6 minutes ago

urbanjackattack

Jakee At least 21 killed as tornadoes rip through Nashville, Middle Tennessee, collapsing buildings https://t.co/0eKbvtv6Te via @USATODAY 8 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

At Least 19 Dead In Tennessee After Tornados Blow Through [Video]At Least 19 Dead In Tennessee After Tornados Blow Through

At least two tornadoes touched down in central Tennessee overnight, including one that ripped across downtown Nashville.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 03:19Published

Deadly Tornadoes Rip Through Memphis [Video]Deadly Tornadoes Rip Through Memphis

Authorities confirmed at least 19 deaths connected to overnight tornadoes in Memphis, Tennessee.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.