6 killed as tornadoes rip through Tennessee

Authorities say 6 people are dead after at least 2 tornadoes ripped through tennessee.

3 in putnam county, 2 in east nashville and one in benton county ... search and rescue efforts are underway... you are looking at damage caused by one of those tornadoes in downtown nashville.

According to mount juliet police -- there are several injuries and several buildings flattened.

Officials say they have responded to at least 40 building collapses around the city, with many others heavily damaged..

""we have some roof damage, the hot tub is gone, the fence line is gone, there's a couple of trees down in the backyard."

Officials will survey the damage of both tornadoes and confirm the intensity later in