Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NBA Preparing Coronavirus Strategy

NBA Preparing Coronavirus Strategy

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:23s - Published < > Embed
NBA Preparing Coronavirus Strategy

NBA Preparing Coronavirus Strategy

NBA Preparing Coronavirus Strategy The NBA is recommending players use fist-bumps instead of high-fives and avoid taking items such as pens, balls and jerseys to autograph, according to a memo obtained by ESPN.

Pre-draft combines, on-site workouts and international scouting events could be limited or even canceled.

NBA, via statement NBA, via statement NBA, via statement Some players, including the Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum, have already started taking precautions.

CJ McCollum, via Twitter
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1CConsultants

1 Cloud Consultants Preparing for #Coronavirus (#COVID-19) is an excellent opportunity to evaluate how your business could be working r… https://t.co/pa1sJiqoZC 5 hours ago

JohnHopperstad

John Hopperstad NBA now preparing for Coronavirus.. NBA prepping coronavirus strategy, memo says https://t.co/lVncg6YaxS 6 hours ago

eq_nhl

NHL SAISON 2018-2019 MLB, NBA, NHL preparing strategy to combat coronavirus - New York Post Buy Ticket https://t.co/3zZSsyCqhi https://t.co/2G8JtLqUuP 10 hours ago

truesportsf

True Sports Fan MLB, NBA, NHL preparing strategy to combat coronavirus https://t.co/vElfw2GQL7 10 hours ago

nypostsports

New York Post Sports Plans are beginning to form https://t.co/ZFmifn07dg 15 hours ago

griff4d1

dennis g #MAGAveteran RT @DoesAnyoneGetIt: @brianstelter HEY MORON. @POTUS began preparing the US for #coronavirus when he signed the "National Biodefense Strate… 15 hours ago

james007goksel

Göksel Bayraktar RT @nypost: U.S.-based pro sports leagues preparing coronavirus strategy https://t.co/1Wr4GOrGp7 https://t.co/evJso6CCzf 17 hours ago

thenba101

NBA 101 MLB, NBA, NHL preparing strategy to combat coronavirus https://t.co/eEsp0zA9VG 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.