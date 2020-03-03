NBA Preparing Coronavirus Strategy
NBA Preparing
Coronavirus Strategy The NBA is recommending players use fist-bumps instead of high-fives and avoid taking items such as pens,
balls and jerseys to autograph, according
to a memo obtained by ESPN.
Pre-draft combines, on-site workouts
and international scouting events
could be limited or even canceled.
NBA, via statement NBA, via statement NBA, via statement Some players, including the Trail Blazers'
CJ McCollum, have already
started taking precautions.
CJ McCollum,
via Twitter