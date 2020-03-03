NBA Preparing Coronavirus Strategy

NBA Preparing Coronavirus Strategy The NBA is recommending players use fist-bumps instead of high-fives and avoid taking items such as pens, balls and jerseys to autograph, according to a memo obtained by ESPN.

Pre-draft combines, on-site workouts and international scouting events could be limited or even canceled.

NBA, via statement NBA, via statement NBA, via statement Some players, including the Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum, have already started taking precautions.

CJ McCollum, via Twitter