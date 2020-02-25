Global  

Dow Analyst Moves: WMT

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Walmart is the #13 analyst pick.

Walmart also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #138 spot out of 500.
Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Walmart is lower by about 4.1%.



