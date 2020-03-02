Global  

James Gunn had emotional time filming The Suicide Squad

James Gunn has revealed that he had an emotionally challenging time filming 'The Suicide Squad' as he was grieving the losses of his father and pet dog.
Suicide Squad: James Gunn says filming movie has been a 'hard, hard time' in emotional statement

Director's father died just before film shoot commenced
