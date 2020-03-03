Purrfect recovery! 20-year-old cat completes chemo in Colorado

Global  

Mini, a 20-year-old cat, completed five rounds of chemotherapy for bladder cancer at the Colorado State University, Veterinary Teaching Hospital’s Flint Animal Cancer Center, in Fort Collins, Colorad
Mini, a 20-year-old cat, completed five rounds of chemotherapy for bladder cancer at the Colorado State University, Veterinary Teaching Hospital’s Flint Animal Cancer Center, in Fort Collins, Colorado, and rang the chemo bell for the first time.

The CSU cancer center, the largest in the world, got a new bell for their clients to ring when they finish with their treatment.

Mini was the first patient to ring the bell on February 19, 2020.

Kris Browning-Blas is Mini’s human and the communications director for the CSU College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

"Mini also had radiation therapy for her tumor and is doing well after a rough couple of months," Browning-Blas said.

"It’s not curable but we are giving her the best life possible!"




