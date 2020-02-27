Global  

Daniel Radcliffe Says It’s Not Likely He’d Return to ‘Harry Potter’ Franchise Daniel Radcliffe, best known for his role in ‘Harry Potter,’ recently sat down with ‘Variety’ to discuss his acting career.

When asked if he would ever reprise his role as Harry, Radcliffe confessed that he doesn’t think he would.

Daniel Radcliffe, to 'Variety' According to Radcliffe, the franchise is “doing just fine without [him].” Daniel Radcliffe, to 'Variety' He elaborated further, saying he appreciates the “flexibility” he has with his current career, compared to the years he spent committed to ‘Harry Potter.’ Daniel Radcliffe, to 'Variety' Radcliffe’s latest movie, ‘Escape From Pretoria,’ is set to hit theaters in the United States on March 6, 2020.
