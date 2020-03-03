Global  

Tornado devastates East Nashville

Tornado devastates East Nashville

Tornado devastates East Nashville

Matthew Torres reports from East Nashville, where a tornado has devastated the area.
Tornado devastates East Nashville

WE'RE GOING TO GET THOSE TO YOUCOMING UP SOON.WE ALSO CONTINUE OUR COVERAGE BYGOING OUT TO ONE OF THEHARDEST-HIT AREAS, EASTNASHVILLE.MATTHEW TORRES JOINS US THISMORNING.MATTHEW, WHAT'S THE LATEST FROMTHERE?



Tornado kills seven in Middle Tennessee, including two in East Nashville

An overnight tornado has killed two people in East Nashville and damaged dozens of buildings. The...
bizjournals - Published

‘Basement East Is Gone’: East Nashville Hit Hard By Tornado

Damage is extensive across East Nashville on Tuesday after a tornado ripped through the popular area,...
Billboard.com - Published


Deadly tornado tears through Nashville [Video]Deadly tornado tears through Nashville

At least 19 people were killed by a powerful tornado that struck Nashville, Tennessee in the early hours of Tuesday morning, flattening buildings, damaging an airport and leaving tens of thousands of..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:59Published

Deadly tornado silhouetted by lighting in Nashville as storm wreaks havoc [Video]Deadly tornado silhouetted by lighting in Nashville as storm wreaks havoc

This was the moment a tornado that rolled through Nashville, Tennessee was caught from a balcony in North Nashville today (March 3).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published

