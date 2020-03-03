Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > PPS: Bed Bug Found In Whittier K-5

PPS: Bed Bug Found In Whittier K-5

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:22s - Published < > Embed
PPS: Bed Bug Found In Whittier K-5

PPS: Bed Bug Found In Whittier K-5

The Pittsburgh Public School District sent a letter to parents of students at Whittier K-5 in Mount Washington saying a bed bug had been found in the gym.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KennethHowardC3

Kenneth Howard Calloway Jr. RT @KDKA: BED BUG: A bed bug was found in the gym at Whittier K-5. https://t.co/UWXX8H5bXq 6 hours ago

KDKA

KDKA BED BUG: A bed bug was found in the gym at Whittier K-5. https://t.co/UWXX8H5bXq 8 hours ago

Living_PGH

LivingPGH Bed Bug Found In Gym At Whittier Elementary School https://t.co/bRtQVcbJ0X 8 hours ago

burghline

BURGHline.com Bed Bug Found In Gym At Whittier Elementary School https://t.co/xm7PVSXQlb https://t.co/vzlQ9epi9N 15 hours ago

iswhittier

Ismaila Whittier RT @mehdirhasan: Why on earth isn’t this a bigger story? Oh wait, I know... (Also, after a week of Bernie/Cuba stories, interesting to se… 5 days ago

mfnjr

J.R. Alvarez @pattyrodriguez Lol! To me, the other side was an unknown Land of Oz until about 12th grade. "You mean there's bro… https://t.co/6XVD9IOXX7 1 week ago

RobertDolezal

Robert Dolezal A scourge non-native invasive host pest and its linked disease is killing the citrus trees of California: "Diseased… https://t.co/JZ1JFpmcof 1 week ago

farmpress

Farm Press RT @ToddFitchette: The Huanglongbing genie is definitely out of the bottle in southern California. Still all residential trees. Diseased tr… 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bed Bug Found At Local School [Video]Bed Bug Found At Local School

A bed bug was found at a local school.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.