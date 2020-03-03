Pamela Adlon (Bobby from 'King of the Hill') Improvises 8 New Cartoon Voices

Pamela Adlon tries her hand at improvising the voices of 8 random cartoon characters that she has never seen before.

Using a similar technique she used for Bobby (King of the Hill), Spinelli (Recess), and Lucky (101 Dalmatians), Pamela brings these characters to life.

'Better Things' season four premieres with two new episodes on Thursday, March 5 at 10pm ET/PT on FX and the next day on FX on Hulu.