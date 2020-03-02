Mike Bloomberg Stumps In Florida On Super Tuesday 15 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:41s - Published Mike Bloomberg Stumps In Florida On Super Tuesday While Florida is not a Super Tuesday state, Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is spending Super Tuesday stumping across Miami and other parts of the Sunshine state.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Mike Bloomberg makes a high-priced pitch for Super Tuesday — and the U.S. presidency Mike Bloomberg could be pouring up to half a billion dollars of his own money into his bid to win the...

CBC.ca - Published 1 day ago



Michael Bloomberg Stumps In Florida On Super Tuesday It is a big day for the Democratic presidential candidates, when 14 states vote on Super...

cbs4.com - Published 5 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Florida Forum ‘We Need An Executive To Run The Country’: Mike Bloomberg Stumps In Florida On Super Tuesday - CBS Miami https://t.co/fJEyTDjMkq 24 minutes ago