Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Prosecutors Decline To Proceed With Murder Case Against Fotis Dulos After His Suicide

Prosecutors Decline To Proceed With Murder Case Against Fotis Dulos After His Suicide

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:27s - Published < > Embed
Prosecutors Decline To Proceed With Murder Case Against Fotis Dulos After His Suicide

Prosecutors Decline To Proceed With Murder Case Against Fotis Dulos After His Suicide

Dulos was charged with killing his estranged wife Jennifer, who disappeared in May of 2019.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

CBSNewYork

CBS New York The prosecution is declining to proceed with the murder case against Fotis Dulos more than a month after his death… https://t.co/cktjoiZZbw 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former Attorney Of Fotis Dulos Back In Court, Pleads Not Guilty [Video]Former Attorney Of Fotis Dulos Back In Court, Pleads Not Guilty

The former attorney for Fotis Dulos was back in a Connecticut courtroom Thursday.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:35Published

Probate Hearing Over Fotis Dulos' Estate [Video]Probate Hearing Over Fotis Dulos' Estate

A probate hearing will be held today regarding the estate of Fotis Dulos in Connecticut.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.