Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Airlines Waiving Change Fees, Events Canceled Due to Coronavirus

Airlines Waiving Change Fees, Events Canceled Due to Coronavirus

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Airlines Waiving Change Fees, Events Canceled Due to Coronavirus

Airlines Waiving Change Fees, Events Canceled Due to Coronavirus

Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us which airlines are making accommodations for coronavirus fears.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

American takes big step to spur ticket sales amid coronavirus worries

American Airlines is waiving change fees for tickets bought in the next two weeks as the airline...
bizjournals - Published

American Airlines waives change fees as United braces for new flight cancellations

American Airlines Group Inc said on Sunday it was waiving change fees on all newly purchased tickets...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.