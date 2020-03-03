Chico one step closer to commercial air service

Is taking another step towards brining commercial air service back to the city.

Action news now recently told you about federal grant money coming in... but what exactly does that mean for the process?

I asked airport managers to explain the high- flying plans.

"it's a huge economic boost to our region; the airport is the business card for the community."

That business card - slightly more impressive for potential clients due to the recently awarded, department of transpiration small community air services development grant.... known as scasdy - 500 - thousand dollars.

Those funds will now be added to 150-thousand already funded in a revenue guarantee bank - money set aside, to assure a carrier they won't*los* money.

"airlines when they make a decision to come to a new market, it's an expense when they make that decision - it's sort of like an impound account to help them stay profitable and not take too many losses."

I asked airport manager sherry miller and chico public works director erik gustafson... what comes next?

The main focus now they say - marketing!

First - bolstering that revenue guarantee bank -- building roe financial support from the business and education community.

Then?

"the second component will be to market commercial air service and advertise once we do get it here and make sure it's secure so it's sustainable."

Gustafason says the city is exploring an faa grant to pursue 14 million in runway repairs, and an economic development grant for upgrades to cohasset road - widening and pavement improvements.

It's a multi- pronged approach miller and gustafson believe makes chico that much more attractive to a potential carrier.

"700 people leave this area each day, we could fill two planes a day, we think there's a business case."

The airport manager - who will be leaving her post in may... says the city is talking with several interested carriers... with a desired route of chico to los angeles.

Even if*al* goes well - we could be looking at at least two years before flights would take off.### placer