Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Exclusive New Video Shows Suspect In Brooklyn Attempted Rape

Exclusive New Video Shows Suspect In Brooklyn Attempted Rape

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:26s - Published < > Embed
Exclusive New Video Shows Suspect In Brooklyn Attempted Rape

Exclusive New Video Shows Suspect In Brooklyn Attempted Rape

Video appears to show the suspect following the 30-year-old victim in Clinton Hill early Sunday morning.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police Seek Suspect In Clinton Hill Attack [Video]Police Seek Suspect In Clinton Hill Attack

Investigators say the NYPD was called at 4 a.m. to Saint James Place and Lefferts Place where a 30-year-old woman had been attacked. She was walking home when a man came up behind, punched her in the..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:06Published

Living Large: Piece Of History In Park Slope [Video]Living Large: Piece Of History In Park Slope

As the Brooklyn real estate boom continues with new construction, it’s still often the historic homes that have a real “wow” factor. CBSN New York’s Natalie Duddridge toured one of these..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.