Karen Olivo Of "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" Goes Over The Broadway Hit

"Moulin Rouge!

The Musical" enters you into a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory!

A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment.

Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza.

Star Karen Olivo joins BUILD.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and busIness as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

