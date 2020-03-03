Global  

Karen Olivo Of "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" Goes Over The Broadway Hit

"Moulin Rouge!

The Musical" enters you into a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory!

A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment.

Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza.

Star Karen Olivo joins BUILD.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and busIness as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview
Lauren_24601_

Jean eVAL Jean Firework (not the moulin rouge version) played on the radio and I just kinda stared at it like what is this and imm… https://t.co/aSwQdsO5hG 1 day ago

derrylovsers

gia 🌻 do you ever think about how moulin rouge on bway could’ve been amazing but they made karen olivo sing “firework” by… https://t.co/JzAKVhZU1V 1 day ago

PanteraSarah

Pantera Sarah Karen Olivo Of "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" Goes Over The Broadway Hit https://t.co/pmU0Vv1seG via @YouTube 4 days ago

gacelline

Celline Mercado RT @MRFanFanFans: The full @BUILDseriesNYC interview with @Karenolivo is now up on their website! Watch to hear what Karen had to say about… 5 days ago

UltmtFangirl

Bianca ❄ Moulin Rouge! The Musical I have fallen in love with Aaron Tveit's Christian and Karen Olivo's Satine. 😍❤ https://t.co/osYeUpWbsY 5 days ago

PanteraSarah

Pantera Sarah @Karenolivo The chicken singing!?!? 😂😂😂 SIDE BY SIDE BY SUSAN BLACKWELL: Karen Olivo of MOULIN ROUGE! https://t.co/g3kzOeUEWx via @YouTube 5 days ago

MRFanFanFans

𝕄𝕠𝕦𝕝𝕚𝕟ℝ𝕠𝕦𝕘𝕖𝔽𝕒𝕟𝔽𝕒𝕟𝔽𝕒𝕟𝕤 The full @BUILDseriesNYC interview with @Karenolivo is now up on their website! Watch to hear what Karen had to say… https://t.co/Omu71dUZym 5 days ago

bwaysolivo

chloe you like karen olivo in moulin rouge, i know all of her tony award speech for west side story. we are NOT the same person 1 week ago


