Coronavirus will weigh on U.S. economy for 'some time': Powell

U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Tuesday in an emergency move designed to shield the world's largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus, which Fed Chair Jerome Powell said "will surely weigh on economic activity both here and abroad for some time."



