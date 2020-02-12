Global  

Coronavirus will weigh on U.S. economy for 'some time': Powell

U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Tuesday in an emergency move designed to shield the world&apos;s largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus, which Fed Chair Jerome Powell said &quot;will surely weigh on economic activity both here and abroad for some time.&quot;
U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Tuesday in an emergency move designed to shield the world's largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus, which Fed Chair Jerome Powell said "will..

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was fairly upbeat about the U.S. economic outlook in his appearance before Congress, but cited a potential threat from the coronavirus outbreak as a reason for..

