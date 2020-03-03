Why is Vunipola missing for England?

LondonLovesBusiness Covid-19: England prop Mako Vunipola self-isolates missing Six Nations #MakoVunipola #SixNations .@SixNationsRugby… https://t.co/Q94AVZFXpw 3 hours ago

BBC ScrumV RT @BBCSportWales: 🏉 England prop Mako Vunipola is available for Saturday's home Six Nations match against Wales after missing the Ireland… 8 hours ago

BBC Sport Wales 🏉 England prop Mako Vunipola is available for Saturday's home Six Nations match against Wales after missing the Ire… https://t.co/BqSv36bRwf 10 hours ago

BBC Sport Wales England prop Mako Vunipola will be available for Saturday's game against Wales after missing the Ireland game for p… https://t.co/phrBCRw6B7 1 day ago

Rise Kuwabara England prop Vunipola available for Wales match: England prop Mako Vunipola is available for Saturday's Six Nations… https://t.co/R5KCNGnYOS 1 day ago

BBC Sport Wales ➡️ England prop Mako Vunipola is available for Saturday's #SixNations match against Wales after missing the Ireland… https://t.co/RWjWNLHwem 1 day ago

JACKfm Oxfordshire RT @jackfmnews: SPORT: England rugby union forwards Mako Vunipola and Luke Cowan-Dickie are missing this week's training camp at @TeddiesOx… 6 days ago