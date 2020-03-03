Global  

Deadly tornado tears through Nashville

At least 19 people were killed by a powerful tornado that struck Nashville, Tennessee in the early hours of Tuesday morning, flattening buildings, damaging an airport and leaving tens of thousands of people without power.

Tamara Lindstrom has more.
