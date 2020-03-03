Deadly tornado tears through Nashville 28 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:59s - Published Deadly tornado tears through Nashville At least 19 people were killed by a powerful tornado that struck Nashville, Tennessee in the early hours of Tuesday morning, flattening buildings, damaging an airport and leaving tens of thousands of people without power. Tamara Lindstrom has more.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like