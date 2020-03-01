Global  

Man City's Guardiola sets sights on next trophy after League Cup win

Man City's Guardiola sets sights on next trophy after League Cup win

Man City's Guardiola sets sights on next trophy after League Cup win

Pep Guardiola says his side must have a "big club" mentality of moving on to the next available trophy after Sunday's League Cup triumph.
Man City's Guardiola sets sights on next trophy after League Cup win

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK (MARCH 3, 2020)

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER, PEP GUARDIOLA, SAYING: "I learned at the big clubs I was in before, I learned from their history that when they win a trophy they go to take a shower and they are thinking in that moment for the next (trophy).

It's so nice what we have done in this competition for the last three years but now, tomorrow we have another 'final'.

Away in the FA Cup always is difficult, for the fact how important this competition is for the whole country, for all the clubs in England.

But we can go through to the quarter-finals and that is what we have to do.

So its a 'final', we have to be focused on that." STORY: After lifting the League Cup at Wembley over the weekend, Manchester City have already turned their focus to defending their FA Cup title, manager Pep Guardiola said on Tuesday (March 3).

City beat

Aston Villa on Sunday (March 1) to win their third consecutive League Cup title -- Guardiola's eighth trophy with the club since taking over in 2016.

The Spaniard, who also won 21 trophies with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, said City must have a "big club" mentality of moving on to the next available trophy ahead of Wednesday's (March 4) FA Cup fifth round tie at second-tier

Sheffield Wednesday.



