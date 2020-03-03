Video shows extent of storm damage near Nashville 20 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published Video shows extent of storm damage near Nashville Video shows extent of storm damage near Nashville 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this nom de guerre RT @itvnews: Aerial footage shows the extent of flooding, as Britain reels from Storm Dennis and rivers swell to "exceptional" levels htt… 6 days ago