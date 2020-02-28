'Absolute sham': Masked, desperate Iranians line up for flu medicine amid coronavirus scare

Global  

Masked Iranians desperate for any relief from the coronavirus line up at the Red Crescent in Rasht, Iran on Tuesday (March 3) for flu medicine.
Masked Iranians desperate for any relief from the coronavirus line up at the Red Crescent in Rasht, Iran on Tuesday (March 3) for flu medicine.

"This is an absolute sham, they are being cheated," said a source on location to Newsflare.

"They are being told that Tamiflu, which is designed to deal with flu symptoms, is going to help with coronavirus, and they must wait for several hours first." "It is nearly impossible to find gloves, masks, or alcohol.

It is so calamitous," the anonymous source told Newsflare.




