Erie County Department of Health testing people for COVID-19

jake_ecker17

Jake Ecker RT @WKBW: BREAKING: The Erie County Department of Health says there's an undetermined amount of people tested for the coronavirus in Erie C… 28 minutes ago

WKBW

7 Eyewitness News RT @gilat_melamed: Updates this morning regarding #Coronavirus. Two Buffalo families are being tested after traveling to Italy. SUNY School… 36 minutes ago

dnellz55

Danielle Rollins #fakenews If you read your own article as of this time now, they are being being tested but have NOT been confirmed… https://t.co/rcECd0qf8A 44 minutes ago

gilat_melamed

Gilat Melamed Updates this morning regarding #Coronavirus. Two Buffalo families are being tested after traveling to Italy. SUNY S… https://t.co/EhJFa1sdob 46 minutes ago

ECPersonnel

Erie County Personnel RT @ECDOH: Link to our statement from this morning re: #COVID19 testing in @ErieCountyNY https://t.co/zQrgRdv4kW https://t.co/klpbAfzb5s 1 hour ago

ECDOH

Erie County Department of Health Link to our statement from this morning re: #COVID19 testing in @ErieCountyNY https://t.co/zQrgRdv4kW https://t.co/klpbAfzb5s 2 hours ago

Frankemensa

Frank ⚠ALERT⚠ Erie County Department of Health testing people for COVID-19. https://t.co/teQUAUMrd5 3 hours ago

_DocLee

Dolla bill RT @news4buffalo: #BREAKING The #Erie County Department of Health says it is testing an undetermined of people in the county for coronaviru… 3 hours ago


Coronavirus Deaths Rise To 6 In Seattle [Video]Coronavirus Deaths Rise To 6 In Seattle

Six people in the Seattle area have died due to COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus. Authorities across the United States are scrambling to prepare for more infections. Reuter is reporting..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Reporter Update: County Health Officials Inform Public On Preparations For Possible Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Reporter Update: County Health Officials Inform Public On Preparations For Possible Coronavirus Outbreak

While there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania, the Allegheny County Health Department wants people to start preparing for the possibility; KDKA's Brenda Waters reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:31Published

