Turkey shoots down third plane as Syrian forces retake town

Turkey shoots down third plane as Syrian forces retake town

Turkey shoots down third plane as Syrian forces retake town

Rebel commander says key Saraqeb city now under the full control of Syrian government forces after Russian air strikes.
Syrian opposition fighters retake key town from government

BEIRUT (AP) — Turkey-backed Syrian opposition fighters on Thursday retook a key northwestern town...
Seattle Times - Published

Turkey says it's helped rebel forces take back key Syrian town

Turkey-backed Syrian opposition fighters Thursday retook a strategic northwestern town in Syria,...
CBC.ca - Published


GaraadAfqarshe

Dr. Abdiaziz Afqarshe RT @AJEnglish: Turkey shoots down a third plane as Syrian forces retake key town https://t.co/SJ7jQ8zGOm https://t.co/lt9oh1f9UA 3 minutes ago

Moehecan

Elicier RT @AJENews: Turkey shoots down third plane as Syrian forces retake town https://t.co/CX69IrbK01 https://t.co/9rEiODo4f0 5 minutes ago

hussainsharifa

Sharifa RT @LinahAlsaafin: My latest from southern border town of Reyhanli: Turkey shoots down third plane as Syrian forces retake Idlib’s Saraqeb… 6 minutes ago

michael15540699

michael robinson Turkey shoots down third plane as Syrian forces retake town @AJENews https://t.co/TRqfPCtEP3 7 minutes ago

LorettaBorak

Loretta ✝️🇺🇸✝️🇺🇸✝️ RT @TheLastDays777: (Matthew 24:6-7) #Syria: #Turkey shoots down third plane as Syrian forces retake town https://t.co/E6ytLHYILJ #EndTimes… 20 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Turkey shoots down third plane as Syrian forces retake town https://t.co/cMr0bUYhKD 30 minutes ago

Kito_Bokunoy

Shigeki Kito （鬼頭　重樹） Turkey shoots down third plane as Syrian forces retake town https://t.co/cJ08Xqbaoz 45 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Turkey shoots down third plane as Syrian forces retake town: https://t.co/Buo7qhZE6l #Turkey 47 minutes ago


War in Syria: Turkey shoots down two Syrian planes over Idlib [Video]War in Syria: Turkey shoots down two Syrian planes over Idlib

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 01:40Published

Erdogan Asked Putin To Step Aside With Syria [Video]Erdogan Asked Putin To Step Aside With Syria

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to stand aside in Syria. According to Reuters, he wants Russia to let Turkey fight Syrian government forces alone. The Syrian..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

