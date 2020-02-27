Rebel commander says key Saraqeb city now under the full control of Syrian government forces after Russian air strikes.

One News Page Turkey shoots down third plane as Syrian forces retake town: https://t.co/Buo7qhZE6l #Turkey 47 minutes ago

Times of News Europe Turkey shoots down third plane as Syrian forces retake town https://t.co/cMr0bUYhKD 30 minutes ago

Sharifa RT @LinahAlsaafin : My latest from southern border town of Reyhanli: Turkey shoots down third plane as Syrian forces retake Idlib’s Saraqeb… 6 minutes ago