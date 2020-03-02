Mark Wahlberg: Faith makes me a better dad

Mark Wahlberg: Faith makes me a better dad The actor - who is a devout Roman Catholic - has insisted he's committed to his beliefs, and says "praying for patience" has allowed him to have more "commitment" to his family, including wife Rhea Durham and their four children.

He said during an interview for the 'Today' show: He said during an interview for the 'Today' show: And the 'Ted' star is so devoted to religion that he never misses a single day when it comes to praying, which can take him up to 20 minutes to complete.

