Jessica Biel's huge birthday cake

Jessica Biel’s huge birthday cake

Jessica Biel’s huge birthday cake

Jessica Biel’s huge birthday cake The star is now 38 years old (as of March 3rd 2020), and the actress (who is married to the singer Justin Timberlake) received a very sweet pre-birthday treat.

She had a huge cake to celebrate: and proclaimed that it was “a cake-bigger-than-my-face kind of (pre-)birthday”.

She shared a snap of the impressive treat on her Instagram account.

The star’s husband turned 39 on January 31st, and Jessica made a sweet Instagram post for the occasion, in which she declared that he is the “most timeless man” that she knows.
