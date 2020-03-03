Global  

Gov. DeSantis says he learned NY patient with COVID-19 traveled to Florida through news media

Gov. DeSantis says he learned NY patient with COVID-19 traveled to Florida through news media

Gov. DeSantis says he learned NY patient with COVID-19 traveled to Florida through news media

Florida health officials also expressed frustration that New York officials did not inform them of the infection of a New York patient who had traveled to Miami.
