Gov. DeSantis says he learned NY patient with COVID-19 traveled to Florida through news media

Florida health officials also expressed frustration that New York officials did not inform them of the infection of a New York patient who had traveled to Miami.



Recent related videos from verified sources Gov. DeSantis announces sister of Hillsborough coronavirus patient tests presumptive positive Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Tuesday there is another presumptive positive case of the coronavirus or COVID-19 in the state of Florida. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:11Published 2 hours ago Coronavirus Update: Schools Closed After Second Case A second patient has tested positive for coronavirus in New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said it's a 50-year-old man who lives in New Rochelle and works in Manhattan. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:10Published 2 hours ago