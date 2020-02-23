Global  

What is Boris Johnson's Plan To Tackle COVID-19

Police may only deal with serious crime while the NHS could close to all but critical care as part of the govt's coronavirus plan.
House of Lords bid to derail Boris Johnson plan to extend terror sentences

Peers will also call for more funding for deradicalisation programmes and supervision after release
EU warns UK of threat to trade talks over Irish Sea protocol

Boris Johnson agreed a plan for Northern Ireland last October in place of the Irish backstop
Boris Johnson unveiled coronavirus plan for UK [Video]Boris Johnson unveiled coronavirus plan for UK

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled his government&apos;s &quot;battle plan&quot; to combat the global coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday.

Boris Johnson announces coronavirus plans [Video]Boris Johnson announces coronavirus plans

The prime minister announces the government's six-point plan to tackle coronavirus in the UK.

