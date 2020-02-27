Global  

Vice President Mike Pence To Visit 3M On Thursday

Vice President Mike Pence To Visit 3M On Thursday

Vice President Mike Pence To Visit 3M On Thursday

It's one of the companies scrambling to make more masks as the coronavirus continues to spread, Kim Johnson reports (0:22).

WCCO 4 News At Noon – March 3, 2020
