'You Feel the Love Here': Couple Turns Rundown Milwaukee Property Into Paint-And-Sip Cafe

FOR YEARS PEOPLE DROVE BY THIS FORCLOSED PROPERTY ON MILWAUKEE'S SOUTH SIDE. 'IT WAS MY IDEA, BUT IT WAS VALIDATED BY HER.' UNTIL JESUS NANEZ LAID EYES ON IT. TO THIS ARTIST -- IT WAS A BLANK CANVAS. "I REMEMBER WE WERE WALKING OUT BACK AND I WAS LIKE WHY DON'T WE DO THE "PAINT AND SIP THING." HIS WIFE THAIME USED HER ACCOUNTING BACKGROUND TO CRUNCH SOME NUMBERS. "HE HAS A LOT OF IDEAS AND IM ALWAYS LIKE THAT'S CRAZY!

THEALWAYS LIKE THAT'S CRAZY!

THEALWAYS LIKE THAT'S CRAZY!

THE COMBINATION OF THEIR TALENTS LAUNCHED A RUSTIC REVIVAL OF A ONCE DILAPIDATED PROPERTY' 'WE REALIZED THERES NOTHING LIKE THIS AROUND THIS NEIGHBORHOOD.' THAIME WAS BORN IN VENEZUELA WHILE JESUS WAS BORN IN MEXICO. BOTH EVENTUALLY CALLED MILWAUKEE HOME. THEY'VE BEEN HAPPILY MARRIED FOR 8 YEARS. IN 2015 THEY TOOK ON A PROJECT NOT MANY WOULD DARE TO... TURN A FARMHOUSE INTO AN ART HOUSE "WE WERE PUSHING AGAINST THE WIND THE WHOLE TIME.' THE PROPERY DATES BACK TO 1890 -- WHICH CAME WITH ITS OWN SET OF CHALLENGES. 'IT NEEDED A NEW ROOF PLUMBING ELECTRIC. THE COUPLE NEEDED TO RENOVATE THE BARN, THE GARAGE, AND THE HOUSE -- WHICH THEY WANTED TO LIVE IN. FINDING FUNDING WAS A STRUGGLE -- BUT ONCE THAT CAME THROUGH -- THEY GOT TO WORK. CRAFTING THEIR VISION FROM THE GROUND UP. "WE WORKED SO HARD INVESTING TIME AND ENERGY." BY DECEMBER OF 2016. THEIR BARN DOORS WERE OPEN FOR BUSINESS. 'THIS IS ONE OF THE MOST RELAXING THINGS WE COULD HAVE DONE TOGETHER.' CUSTOMERS AREN'T THE ONLY ONES WHO APPRECIATE THEIR LABOR. 'ITS BEEN A HUGE IMPACT TO THE NEIGHBORHOOD. CREATIVITY FLOWS FROM TABLE TO TABLE. FOR THE ADULTS LOOKING TO UNWIND - A SUPPLY OF SPIRITS CAN BRING OUT INSPIRATION. "THIS PLACE IS PEOPLE WHO WANT TO PLAY WITH ART AND ARE OPEN TO MAKING MISTAKES AND CORRECTING THEM." THERES PAINTING, WOOD PANEL AND MOSAIC CLASSES. INSTRUCTERS CAN TEACH YOU IN ENGLISH OR IN SPANISH. 'EN LA ESQUINA EMPECAMOS CON ROJO Y LOS ROSITAS' NOW ENTERING THEIR 4TH YEAR IN OPERATION, 'THE FARMHOUSE PAINT AND SIP' IS SHOWING NO SIGNS OF SLOWING DOWN. 'BRINGS A WHOLE NEW ASPECT TO COMMUNITY.'

THOUSANDS FLOODED TOCOMMUNITY.'

THOUSANDS FLOODED TOCOMMUNITY.'

THOUSANDS FLOODED TO THE FARMHOUSE LAST SUMMER. THE DUO CREATED TWO FESTIVALS CELEBRATING LATINX CULTURE. FESTIVALS FOR 2020 ARE ALREADY IN THE WORKS. 'THEY ARE BOTH REALLY POSITIVE. THEY HAVE A CAN DO ATTITUDE.' EMPLOYEES SAY IT'S A ONE OF A KIND ENVIORNMENT.

"IT'S SOEMPLOYEES SAY IT'S A ONE OF AKIND ENVIORNMENT.

"IT'S SOSPECIAL, YOU FEEL THE LOVE HERE.KIND ENVIORNMENT.

"IT'S SOSPECIAL, YOU FEEL THE LOVE HERE.KIND ENVIORNMENT.

"IT'S SO SPECIAL, YOU FEEL THE LOVE HERE. A CREATIVE OUTLET FOR EVERYONE EXISTS... 'IM SHOOTING FOR THE MOON AND LANDING AMONG THE STARS.' THANKS TO A STROKE OF GENIUS. WITH PHOTOJOURNALIST KALE ZIMNY, ANGELICA SANCHEZ, FOX6 NEWS.