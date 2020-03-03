Global  

Midday Guest 3/3/2020 - Columbus Lowndes Public Library March Events

The Columbus Lowndes Public Library System is here to talk about their upcoming quilt reception and March children's programs. The quilt reception will take place March 10 at the meeting room at the library at 12 pm.

Various activities for children will take place throughout the month.

For more information go to the Columbus Lowndes Public Library Facebook page.
