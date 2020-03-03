Global  

WEB EXTRA: Tornado Sweeps Through Nashville Area

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down near downtown Nashville early Tuesday, part of a line of severe weather and tornadoes that moved through Tennessee overnight.

CBS affiliate WTVF captured video of the storm as it passed close to the TV station.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said fatalities were reported.
