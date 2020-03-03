Town Creek Water Management District Pays Back Half of Demanded Money - 3/3/20

Global  

The Town Creek master water management district has paid a little more than half of a demand from the state.

Water district board members can pay themselves up to $12.50 per meeting, but the investigation by the state auditor's office showed they were paying themselves $600 per meeting.
