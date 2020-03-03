Town Creek Water Management District Pays Back Half of Demanded Money - 3/3/20

Auditor's office.
// meanwhile, the town creek master water management district has paid a little more than half of a demand from the state.
State auditor shad white issued the 520 thousand dollar demand in march 2019.
// 298 thousand has been recovered by the auditor's office from a surety bond company.
// money has been returned to taxpayers affected in lee, pontotoc, prentiss, and union counties.
// white claims water district board members can pay themselves up to $12.50 per meeting.// the investigation shows board members were paying themselves 600 dollars per meeting.// the amount each person has allegedly pocketed ranges from 11 thousand dollars.... to more than 100