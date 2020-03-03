Global  

LA County Voters Go To The Polls On Super Tuesday Using New E-Voting Machines

This is the first election in L.A.

County in which residents can cast a ballot at any of the 976 vote centers across the county, they are not limited to only their neighborhood precinct.

Tina Patel reports
