Denver City Council's Candi CdeBaca Replies 'Yaaaas!!' To Tweet About Coronavirus At MAGA Rallies

Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca retweeted and replied to a tweet that read, “For the record, if I do get the coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can.” Katie Johnston reports.
Denver Democrat faces backlash after tweeting ‘solidarity’ for spreading coronavirus at Trump rallies

Democratic Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca faced conservative criticism Tuesday after sharing...
FOXNews.com - Published


