Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lady Gaga Announces New Album 'Chromatica' and Release Date

Lady Gaga Announces New Album 'Chromatica' and Release Date

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:25s - Published < > Embed
Lady Gaga Announces New Album 'Chromatica' and Release Date

Lady Gaga Announces New Album 'Chromatica' and Release Date

Lady Gaga Announces New Album 'Chromatica' and Release Date Gaga's new album will officially be released on April 10.

The pop star made the announcement to her Instagram followers on Monday.

Lady Gaga, via Instagram Gaga released the first single from the album, "Stupid Love," accompanied by a new music video, last week.

The singer recently discussed the new album in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s 'Beats 1.'

Lady Gaga, via 'Beats 1' Lady Gaga, via 'Beats 1' Lady Gaga, via 'Beats 1'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lady Gaga announces new album Chromatica and reveals release date

Lady Gaga announces new album Chromatica and reveals release dateThe US pop star's new album, her first in nearly four years, will be available from April 10 on CD,...
Tamworth Herald - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphClashUSATODAY.comAceShowbizBillboard.com


Lady Gaga just confirmed the title and release date of her anticipated new album

Lady Gaga has confirmed fan theories that the title of her highly anticipated new album will be...
PinkNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AndyB13xoxo

Andrea Beltrán ⭐ RT @pitchfork: It's official, @LadyGaga is dropping her new album on April 10 https://t.co/LYC4cOTeFo 2 minutes ago

TheDickChokers

PETTY LUPONE™ 👁️ RT @RecordingAcad: #LittleMonsters, we've got good news for you. @ladygaga is welcoming you to the world of #Chromatica on April 10. ⚔️💓 ht… 4 minutes ago

jorgess_souza

Jorge chromatic RT @RecordingAcad: The follow-up to 2016's #Joanne features @ladygaga's new song "Stupid Love," an electronic-infused #pop song about the k… 7 minutes ago

ZirigozaEu

https://www.zirigoza.eu 💥 😎 🚩 Lady Gaga Announces New Album Chromatica👌 #ZirigozaEu #digipack #CD 👉https://t.co/kl3HU18hAA 34 minutes ago

KSierravista

KZMKSierraVista RT @EW: Lady Gaga announces 'Chromatica' album release date: 'We're definitely dancing' https://t.co/Lc8idYdv7L 36 minutes ago

BelTel_Ent

BelTel Entertainment Lady Gaga announces new album name and release date https://t.co/NTZUddZBNx https://t.co/czSWNTmD9U 40 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lady Gaga hopes new music makes people 'happy every single day' [Video]Lady Gaga hopes new music makes people 'happy every single day'

Lady Gaga's aim with her new album is to release music that "makes people happy every single day".

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:51Published

Lady Gaga: 'Alle Menschen glücklich machen' [Video]Lady Gaga: "Alle Menschen glücklich machen"

Lady Gaga verfolgt mit ihrem nächsten Album ein großes Ziel

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.