Lady Gaga Announces New Album 'Chromatica' and Release Date Gaga's new album will officially be released on April 10.

The pop star made the announcement to her Instagram followers on Monday.

Lady Gaga, via Instagram Gaga released the first single from the album, "Stupid Love," accompanied by a new music video, last week.

The singer recently discussed the new album in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s 'Beats 1.'

