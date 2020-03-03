‘There is no need to panic’: PM Modi’s message on Coronavirus scare

Prime Minister Modi tweeted on the coronavirus scare in the country.

He said that there is no need to panic and added that different ministries are working together with states to tackle the spread of the deadly virus.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also tweeted and said that the leadership should work to avert the massive crisis about to be unleashed by the virus on India and its economy.

