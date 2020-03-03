Letecia Stauch Will Not Fight Extradition To Colorado 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:58s - Published Letecia Stauch Will Not Fight Extradition To Colorado Gannon Stauch's stepmother Letecia "Tecia" Stauch appeared in court in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Tuesday morning, one day after she was arrested for murder.

