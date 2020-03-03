Denver City Council's Candi CdeBaca Replies 'Yaaaas!!' To Tweet About Coronavirus At MAGA Rallies

Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca retweeted and replied to a tweet that read, “For the record, if I do get the coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can.” Katie Johnston reports.



