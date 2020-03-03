Global  

Denver City Council's Candi CdeBaca Replies 'Yaaaas!!' To Tweet About Coronavirus At MAGA Rallies

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Denver City Council's Candi CdeBaca Replies 'Yaaaas!!' To Tweet About Coronavirus At MAGA Rallies

Denver City Council's Candi CdeBaca Replies 'Yaaaas!!' To Tweet About Coronavirus At MAGA Rallies

Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca retweeted and replied to a tweet that read, “For the record, if I do get the coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can.” Katie Johnston reports.
