Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > LA County Voters To Decide Big Local Races, Measures

LA County Voters To Decide Big Local Races, Measures

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:24s - Published < > Embed
LA County Voters To Decide Big Local Races, Measures

LA County Voters To Decide Big Local Races, Measures

Los Angeles County voters will decide some major local and state races Tuesday, including the district attorney's race, Proposition 13 and Measure FD.

Kara Finnstrom reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MaconMedia

Macon Media Numbers will not be released until polls have closed in Bertie County due to problems in the Snakebite Precinct in… https://t.co/F5EgqYW8hl 4 hours ago

TheCullmanTimes

The Cullman Times Voters across Cullman County went to the polls today to decide two local races, party nominations for several state… https://t.co/QtHSer0kAl 4 hours ago

NBCLA

NBC Los Angeles LA County voters will weigh in on a pair of measures on Tuesday's ballot -- changes to county code that would grant… https://t.co/oA1yKliJlJ 6 hours ago

elisabethwaldon

Elisabeth Waldon MONTCALM COUNTY ELECTION PREVIEW: One week from today, Montcalm County voters will decide the future of the county’… https://t.co/EVDaUvGBiW 6 hours ago

WWLP22News

WWLP-22News Voters in Northampton to decide future of 2.5 million property tax override https://t.co/U5HycZl8V5 6 hours ago

UAEX_PPC

Public Policy Center RT @UAEX_PPC: ICYMI: Hempstead County voters have a local sales tax issue to decide - early voting has already started for the issue found… 11 hours ago

gkern

gkern What happens if the voters say no? Clinton County voters to decide on millage proposal to fund new 911 radio syste… https://t.co/SNY8uXtXGd 12 hours ago

viscerealist

Jenny Watson RT @NormanNews: It's election day in Cleveland County. Along with the 2020 presidential preferential primary, local voters will decide if… 13 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

125K sample ballots mailed to registered democrats in Pima County [Video]125K sample ballots mailed to registered democrats in Pima County

Registered democrats in Pima County can expect a sample ballot for the Arizona presidential preference election in their mailboxes soon.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:28Published

Local Candidates Make Last Minute Campaigns To Voters Outside Collin County Ballot Boxes [Video]Local Candidates Make Last Minute Campaigns To Voters Outside Collin County Ballot Boxes

Local candidates are making last minute campaigns to voters before they hit the ballot boxes in Collin County.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.