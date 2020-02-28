Ultra Music Festival Will Go On, Despite Coronavirus Concerns, Says Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez

Marcia C 🇨🇴 RT @DopeVitamins: ✨💗Ultra Music Festival Ticket Giveaway💗✨ One lucky person will win Four (4) 3-Day GA Tickets to Ultra Music Festival in M… 24 minutes ago

αятємιχ 🐺 RT @RobWorst: @Laurie_Garrett I’m bad at math but 90k reported cases we’re aware of & more than 3k dead. Isn’t that a ratio of 1 out every… 44 minutes ago

WPEC CBS12 News Ultra Music Festival will go on, despite growing Coronavirus concerns across the country. https://t.co/JkmSLM1Les 1 hour ago

Amila Karunaratne @KDawg9669 @FrancisSuarez @POTUS Unless u have a med degree more specifically in infectious diseases & epidemiology… https://t.co/DK6jEiJrYJ 1 hour ago

Rob Worst @Laurie_Garrett I’m bad at math but 90k reported cases we’re aware of & more than 3k dead. Isn’t that a ratio of 1… https://t.co/K6EAdWiyQo 2 hours ago

RaCu RT @CBSMiami: Despite concerns over the #coronavirus and the upcoming @ultra music festival at @BayfrontParkMIA the show will go on, accord… 2 hours ago

CBS4 Miami Despite concerns over the #coronavirus and the upcoming @ultra music festival at @BayfrontParkMIA the show will go… https://t.co/1ZkRIlJSPJ 2 hours ago