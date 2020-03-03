Midmorning With Aundrea - March 3, 2020 (Part 1) 12 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCBI - Published Midmorning With Aundrea - March 3, 2020 (Part 1) (part 1 of 2) We visit a mission in Victoria, Texas which administers to the needs of its extensive homeless population. And cardiologists at Baptist Golden Triangle are using a new procedure to treat atrial fibrillation (A-fib). Dr. Herraj Makwana joins us to describe the treatment. And we meet a fashion illustrator whose work has been featured in Vogue and Vanity Fair and is now on display in an art exhibition. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Midmorning With Aundrea - March 3, 2020 (Part 1) >> i like brief, on celebrating literacy and helping those struggling with it. More on that just ahead. And, what exactly is afib? We're talking to a cardiologist from baptist golden triangle. Plus, meet some volunteers who are helping people find hope after a disaster. Midmorning starts right now. There is a new group of homeless families in america who are often overlooked. These are working class families struggling to keep a roof over their heads. Cbs news contributor maria elena salinas traveled to a small town in texas where the homeless population is exploding. Ginny stafford's mission over the next 24 hours is to count all of the homeless people in her town of victoria, texas. There he is. I see him. I take these two to your side. We're not trying to be rich. We're not trying to be donald trump or anything. We're just trying to survive and have a life. Is this the first time you've been homeless? Yes where you're sleeping tonight? I'm not sure i slept under a carport. This yearly, census-like count of the homeless is used by the department of housing and urban development to allocate funding nationwide. The homeless population here in victoria has tripled since 2018. It's almost like it caught us-- asleep. It-- we were not prepared, i don't believe, for what we're experiencing today. Part of the problem is that there is no universal definition of homelessness. If you're sleeping somewhere with a roof over your head tonight-- hud doesn't consider you homeless. Now, we know better than that. But-- right. But so we don't really have a clear picture-- of how many people are homeless in the country. Probably not. Here's an example. Hud reports more than 500 thousand total homeless people in the country, while the department of education says there are more than 1 point 3 million homeless children alone. Do you consider yourself homeless? Yeah. Because -- next week we don't what's gonna happen. This family was not counted today. These children are 2 of the nearly 600 homeless students in the school district this year. They were living in this motel at the time of the count. Have you ever had to worry about what your children are gonna eat that day? Yup. It's scary. It breaks my heart. So they would be the invisible homeless? Absolutely. You should count anyone that does not have their own residence. If they are hopping the way our families have to hop, moving ten to 12 times in a school year, if that's not homelessness, i don't know what is. Countries around the world aren't doing enough to protect children's health and development -- a new report suggests. And the research ranked the united states lower than you may expect. Mandy gaither has more. The u-s ranks lower than 38 other countries when it comes to children's survival -- health -- education and nutrition -- a new report suggests. The research -- published in the lancet -- ranked 180 countries based on data that used various factors to measure the extent of which a child was given the opportunity fulfill their potential. This included child survival rates, years of school, teen birth rates, maternal mortality, prevalence of violence, growth and nutrition. The u-s came in at number 39 -- with norway ranked first overall. And the central african republic coming in last. To improve outcomes among children, some of the recommendations by reseachers are for countries to stop excessive carbon emissions -- tighten regulations around commercial marketing of junk food, alcohol and other harmful products -- introduce new policies to protect children's health, nutrition and rights -- and incorporate children's voices into policy decisions. For today's health minute, i'm mandy gaither. The study also ranked countries based on excess carbon emissions -- which researchers say will prevent younger generations from having a healthy and sustainable future -- when it comes to sustainability goals and excess carbon emissions -- the u-s ranked near the bottom at number 173. Children everywhere celebrated the birthday of the late dr. seuss, known for his classic stories told in ryhme. The day is also known as national read across america day. But millions of american children are struggling. Elise preston shows us how one nationwide program is trying to help. Nats he looked like a tasmanian devil on wheels 9 year old omari is on wheels 9 year old omari is working to become a stronger reader along with his 4th grade classmates. My dad got me a graphic novel and i've been reading it only about a third of american fourth graders are reading on grade level, a virginia nine- year- old is leading a colorful campaign, to make classrooms ámore inclusiveá across the country. Fourth grader bellen woodard noticed that many of her classmates routinely referred to ápeachá as "ski color," whe drawing with crayons. But that didn't sit right with bellen. Meg oliver shows us how she's inspiring change. Nats coloring "...you need t color the ship...!" 9 year old bellen woodard says there's no rule book for coloring& nats coloring / class "...now, i'm done! But last year in her 3rd grade classroom she noticed something 25938 v1 16;35;26;14 // my friends all asked for the skin color crayon, talking about the peach crayon. I knew what they were talking about, so i just handed it over to them..." Bellen, the only african american girl in her grade that year, was uncomfortable labelling a single color - peach - as "skin color 28832 v1 16;37;03;02 g- i wasn't mad. I was kinda confused and felt dis-included because i knew i was different from everyone else..." Bellen's mother tosha woodard& 51097 v1 16;49;25;29 tw- // i was that one that said to her, // 52126 v1 16;50;00;08 tw- //they want this skin color crayon, your skin color is brown, easy fix. Just hand them the brown crayon. And she stopped me right there and she said 'no mom, that's not what i'm gonna do. 26864 v1 16;35;57;10 // i said // instead i'm gonna ask them which color they want, cuz it could be a number of any colors. She began creating art supply kits with a few hundred bucks saved from modeling children's clothes -- packing the kits full of crayons and colored pencils representing multicultural skin- tones - and then donating them to local schools. Bellen calls her initiative "ámore? Than peach" 28339 v1 16;36;46;17 g- // it's more about making sure kids know that they're included and there's also not just one skin color besides just the peach crayon 29536 v1 16;37;26;16 g- //. Eventually all my classmates were actually asking for the color they wanted, like actually telling me the color they wanted instead of just asking for the skin color crayon. 30273 v1 16;37;51;03 g- it makes me feel good because now i feel like i've inspired others to make sure they know, and to make sure to include everyone..." 16;52;44;03 "&she embraces al of what is around her, all of the opportunities that are presented to her and she has claimed her space. That&" ".. My name is belle and im 8 years old and i'm the creator for the more than peach project.." Today the project is getting national attention receiving support from brands like office depot and crayola& nats bellen "...we have peach we have black, and we have white.." For bellen, "mor than peach" i about more than coloring. 30923 v1 16;38;12;25 g- so my goal is to donate the kits and hopefully maybe even get it across the country because// everyone should know that they're important and included. Suggested outcue: bellen has been granted proclamations from local politicians and recognized by her local physician you may have heard of atrial fibrillation - also called a-fib. It is an irregular heartbeat that can lead to other serious conditions. Cardiologists at baptist golden triangle are performing a new procedure to treat a-fib. That will be the focus of the hospital's next "learn a lunch." Dr. hemraj makwana will lead the discussion. He joins us this morning. Steven pace >> was it something of what the field was committed to the office sometimes you have a ... treatment is ... this is a ... as for ... the end of because it is for the this patient is very important because one in 10 americans have a fit so they do 65 five times higher talk to us about this new watson device that ... a person with a fit this is an american remedy ... what happened here that this medicine if you give them stroke ... someone is he going to dr. i suggest ... the risk of stroke right ... this is ... patient is little bitty device ... for the line up to the heart insert this into the house by blocking the pouch the clock cannot about soon reduces stroke the great thing about this was all state the way register 66 register 662when we return, a glamorous look captured on paper. Mid morning will be right before photography, illustrators brought fashion to life. A century of fashion illustration is now being celebrated at a new exhibition in new york. Anthony mason has the story. Mason / fashion illustration / haddad narr: bil donovan started sketching as a boy ... and knew what he wanted the moment he saw audrey hepburn sweep into a ballroom, in a givenchy gown, in the 1954 film, 'sabrina" donovan: "to m she was a swan floating across the floor. And i wanted to draw that. I didn't want to take a picture. I didn't want to design it. I wanted to draw it." Narr: donovan, now artist in residence at christian dior beauty, has drawn for vogue and vanity fair. Mason: "how man pieces in the exhibition?" Donovan : "63 pieces. Narr: and he's co- curator of the new exhibition: "fashio illustrators: the visionaries" at th society of illustrators in new york... mason: "what d you see in these works?" Donovan: "oh god, see passion. I just love the line and color and shape and energy and flair." //"putti all those piece together - that to me is like visual poetry." Narr: the exhibit looks at a century of illustr ation...starting with early giants like carl 'eric' ericson, who worked for vogue for more than 40 years beginning in 1916 ...and rene bouche, who sketched many cbs greats like jack benny and lucy ...but was best known as fashion illustrator... the greats all had a distinct style... like this tod draz drawing from the 50s. Donovan: "i mea look at the feathered hat. It's chaotic. Its energized." //"it one of my favorite drawings." Narr: or joe eula, halston's right hand man , who dashed off this sketch of martha graham: donovan: "and th brilliance of it is the spontaneity, the energy. And you can feel her dancing." Narr: woman illustrators were rare in woman's fashion...but barabara pearlman drew this: donovan: "i lov this piece because she's striking. And she's staring right back at you." Mason: "some o these illustrators became real stars." Donovan: "most o them are stars. Most of them are legendary." Almos every single person we selected has a legacy." Narr: like glenn tunstull, who made his name drawing for the fashion bible, women's wear daily, in the early 70's glenn tunstull: "and i found peopl recognized me. I would even get fan mail." Mason: "you didn' know how they knew?" Tunstull: "no. Mason: "but the knew." Tunstull: "the knew." Narr: tunstull, who came from detroit, was a pioneer.. Tunstull: "i wa there as the first black illustrator at women's wear." Mason: "was tha your dream job?" Tunstull; "yes. Think it was everyone's that was a fashion artist." Mason: "wha makes a great fashion illustrator?" Tuynstull: "i thin its this fluency with drawing where you cannot only draw what you see..." Mason: "is it als drawing what you feel?" Tunstull: "yes, an drawing what you feel. Your bring your personality, yourself into it." Narr: but the commercial options for illustrators have dwindled, with photographers replacing them on the runway...and magazines in decline.... mason: "is th magazine market pretty much gone?" Singh: "i don' wanna answer that. " narr: fashion illustrator sara singh singh: "but it stil exists because people wanna do it. And i wanna do it." Mason: "why? Singh: "because it fun." Singh: "i have had i since i was little. I need to draw. It's like an addiction." Narr: singh, who works quickly in ink will then scan her illustrations and alter them in the computer. She's drawn for vogue, elle d?cor and tiffany...and also shows her work on her instagram page: singh: "when yo get your work publiished online its up forever. Before it might just, you know, end up in a dentist's office." Mason: "you ge appreciated." Singh: "yes, you ge appreciated. Not fed, but appreciated." Mason : "these are al contemporary women?" Donovan: "thes are all contemporary women." Narr: singh, says bill donovan, is one of new generation of illustrators keeping the art alive: mason: "a lot o people don't take this seriously as art, but i bet you see it as art." Donovan: "i see i as art. And i've always seen it as art." //"it's a speci form of art that doesn't exist anywhere else." Donovan: "m intent is to capture a moment walks into a restaurant and she's beautiful and she just quietly turns over her shoulder and gives a glance - so alluring." //"a that's what i try to capture - that spontaneous moment that happens." Donovan: "there' an intimacy that's created when you're drawing live" // "i thi people want some of that back." When we come back, volunteers from around the nation are in jackson to help with





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Midmorning With Aundrea - March 3, 2020 (Part 2) (Part 2 of 2) Allie Martin continues his focus on the relief efforts provided by the ministry Eight Days of Hope. Credit: WCBIPublished 12 hours ago Midmorning With Aundrea - March 2, 2020 (Part 1) (Part 1 of 2) New virtual reality technology will allow you to attend the 1963 March on Washington with Martin Luther King, Jr.! And pedestrian deaths have hit a 30 year high. We'll explore what's.. Credit: WCBIPublished 2 days ago