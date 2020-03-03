Global  

Federal Reserve Announces Interest Rate Cuts Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The committee is cutting interest rates by 0.5 percentage points to a 1-1.25% target range in light of the coronavirus&apos; impact on business.
Federal Reserve Announces Emergency Rate Cut Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, First Unscheduled Cut Since 2008 Recession

Federal Reserve Announces Emergency Rate Cut Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, First Unscheduled Cut Since 2008 RecessionThe U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a half percentage point Tuesday morning to push back...
WorldNews - Published

U.S. Federal Reserve cuts benchmark interest rate by half-point to offset coronavirus impact

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by a sizeable half a percentage point...
CBC.ca - Published


KUSINews

KUSI News U.S. Federal Reserve announces first emergency rate cut since the 2008 financial crisis amid growing concerns over… https://t.co/UEToE1FTGc 21 minutes ago

ashermoses

Asher Moses Federal Reserve announces first emergency rate cut since the financial crisis https://t.co/r70zIEVIr2 44 minutes ago

RealSamMartin

Vote Blue No Matter Who RT @44mmvvpp: Shocker! 🙄 Fed announces "emergency" rate cut! ... the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 50 points on Tuesday in re… 48 minutes ago

tetsu0724d

TETSU Ⅱ RT @ABC: Federal Reserve announces surprise rate cut of half a percentage point, citing the "evolving risks" of coronavirus to the U.S. eco… 58 minutes ago

ConnieH90288807

Connie Hale RT @cspan: WATCH: Federal Reserve News Conference https://t.co/4SU2GFHvnN https://t.co/JHznu9CfC1 2 hours ago

WDEL

101.7FM / 1150AM WDEL The Federal Reserve slashed interest rates by half a percentage point on Tuesday, a bold attempt to give the US eco… https://t.co/mz4LVaHoZP 2 hours ago

barlondsmith

Michelle BarlondSmit RT @ThisWeekABC: BREAKING: The Federal Reserve announces a surprise rate cut of half a percentage point on Tuesday, citing the "evolving ri… 2 hours ago

ActuargyKFarag

Khaled Farag Federal Reserve announces first emergency rate cut since the #financial crisis #Covid19 #finance #interest https://t.co/DFJc7nDjDO 2 hours ago


Fed delivers surprise rate cut to combat coronavirus risk [Video]Fed delivers surprise rate cut to combat coronavirus risk

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the economic outlook is at risk due to the coronavirus outbreak, which led the Fed to slash interest rates by half a percentage point on Tuesday in an..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:33Published

'Do it more, do it a little bit more': Trump urges Fed to lower rates [Video]'Do it more, do it a little bit more': Trump urges Fed to lower rates

U.S. President Donald Trump called for further rate cuts after the Federal Reserve earlier on Tuesday slashed rates by a half percentage point. Trump claimed the rates are still &quot;too..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:14Published

