Tornado devastates East Nashville

Tornado devastates East Nashville

Tornado devastates East Nashville

Two people have been killed and at least 156 were injured in Nashville after a tornado touched down north of downtown.

Mayor John Cooper has declared a State of Emergency for the city.
Tornado devastates East Nashville

