Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Judge Judy Gets A Final Season

Judge Judy Gets A Final Season

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
Judge Judy Gets A Final SeasonHere's the story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Judge Judy’ to end after 25 seasons [Video]‘Judge Judy’ to end after 25 seasons

Host Judy Sheindlin appeared on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ where she announced that the show’s 2020-21 season will be its last.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

'Judge Judy' to End With Season 25 | THR News [Video]'Judge Judy' to End With Season 25 | THR News

The court show will continue to air in reruns as the host takes on a new series.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.