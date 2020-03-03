Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Indonesia > Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano spews smoke, ash into sky

Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano spews smoke, ash into sky

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano spews smoke, ash into sky

Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano spews smoke, ash into sky

Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano erupted spewing a plume of ash above Java on Tuesday morning, March 3.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Indonesia volcano Mount Merapi erupts, spews ash

Mount Merapi's eruption lasted more than seven minutes and was heard in communities more than 30...
Deutsche Welle - Published

Indonesia’s most active volcano erupts, spews ash into sky

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s most active volcano erupted Tuesday, spewing sand and...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

fusionwinter

fusion winter RT @AFP: VIDEO: Indonesia's most active volcano Mount Merapi has erupted, shooting a massive ash cloud some 6,000 metres (20,000 feet) in… 3 minutes ago

FactsnOpinion1

FactsnOpinions Indonesia’s most active volcano, Mount Merapi, erupted without warning early on Tuesday for the second time in a mo… https://t.co/fQl5naEKdJ 37 minutes ago

TylerJohnMalone

Tyler John Malone RT @QuickTake: Indonesia’s most active volcano Mount #Merapi erupted on Tuesday, spewing smoke and ash as high as 19,680 feet into the sky… 37 minutes ago

Maureen51238595

Maureen Johnson RT @itvnews: Sped-up footage shows the moment Indonesia's most active volcano Mount Merapi erupts https://t.co/eCNWGxIBFK https://t.co/DN7… 1 hour ago

fiftieswoman1

elaine crook RT @Independent: Indonesia volcano erupts sending ash nearly four miles into sky https://t.co/M9gdWympwH 1 hour ago

SteveCuriousity

StevieCuriousity© RT @SharkNewsWires: Watch : Mount #Merapi Volcano eruption with volcanic lightning on Java island in #Indonesia . The eruption took place y… 1 hour ago

DoccuviMary

mary doccuvi LORD HAVE MERCY. https://t.co/t0i9HFMZ5H Indonesia volcano Mount Merapi erupts, spews ash 2 hours ago

claimcompanies

ClaimCompanies.com RT @BrunelShawn: Indonesia airport shuts after terrifying volcano eruption - is your flight affected? https://t.co/OcOViYN3iC 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

FURTHER FOOTAGE: Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts sending huge ash cloud into air [Video]FURTHER FOOTAGE: Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts sending huge ash cloud into air

Indonesia's most active volcano Mount Merapi erupted on Tuesday morning (March 3) sending a massive ash cloud some 6,000 meters (20,000 ft) in the air.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:49Published

Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts sending huge ash cloud into air [Video]Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts sending huge ash cloud into air

Indonesia's most active volcano Mount Merapi erupted on Tuesday morning (March 3) sending a massive ash cloud some 6,000 meters (20,000 ft) in the air. Adi Soemarmo International Airport in Solo,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.