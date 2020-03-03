|
Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano spews smoke, ash into sky
|
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano spews smoke, ash into sky
Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano erupted spewing a plume of ash above Java on Tuesday morning, March 3.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Mount Merapi's eruption lasted more than seven minutes and was heard in communities more than 30...
Deutsche Welle - Published
|YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s most active volcano erupted Tuesday, spewing sand and...
Seattle Times - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources